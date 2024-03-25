Niagara Police are investigating the beating of a man over the weekend at a downtown St. Catharines business.

Police were called just after midnight Sunday to the area of St. Paul Street and James Street.

Officers believe a fight broke out inside the establishment, with a number of men assaulting one victim.

The beating continued outside.

The victim was sent to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say it was not a random attack, and they are asking residents and businesses in the area to check their footage between Saturday night at midnight, and 12:30 Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1 District detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option three extension 1009381.