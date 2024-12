A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling at a popular hiking trail in Grimsby.

Emergency services were called to Beamer Conservation Area at 1:05 p.m. today in the area of Quarry Road and Ridge Road West.

Niagara Regional Police, Niagara EMS, and the Grimsby Fire Department arrived on scene and called for an air ambulance.

He has been taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries.