A man is fighting for his life following a serious crash in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police say it happened just before 2:30 yesterday afternoon in the area of Drummond Road and Frederica Street.



Investigators say the 30-year-old man was riding a scooter westbound on Prospect Street.



He then turned south onto Drummond Road and side swiped the back of a Mercedes.



The driver fell off the scooter and was taken to an out of town hospital with life-threatening injuries.



The 72 year old driver of the car was not injured.



The Collision Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Services Unit continue to investigate the incident.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111 option 3 extension 1008389.

