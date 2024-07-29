Niagara Regional Police are searching for a man after a armed robbery in Pelham.

Police say at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night a man walked into the Circle K at 1022 Pelham Street.



Investigators say the suspect had a gun and demanded money from the employee.



The employee did not suffer any physical injuries.



Police are searching for a man, 5'9", with a slim build.



He was wearing dark clothing, a motorcycle helmet with a visor, a complete face mask, gloves, and a side bag.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111 option 3, extension 1009696.

