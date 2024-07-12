Niagara Police have released an image of a suspect in a Diary Queen robbery in Niagara Falls.



It happened on Wednesday afternoon shortly after 12:30 at the Portage Rd. store.



Police say a man walked into the store, told staff members he had a gun, and demanded money.



The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.



He was last seen heading toward the Stanford Green Plaza carrying a Dairy Queen paper bag at around 12:45 p.m.



He is described as being white, in his late 50's to early 60's, 5'8 to 5'10, with a thin build, and clean shaven.



He was wearing a black baseball cap, black zip up jacket or sweater, black pants, and black shoes.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009506.

