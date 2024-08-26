Hamilton Police stopped what could have been a tragic incident at the Winona Peach Festival this weekend.

A fight broke out near the midway Saturday night and witnesses told officers approaching that one man had a load gun and was ready to fire it.



Police tackled the man with the gun with hundreds of people nearby including children.



Afterwards they found out that the gun was equipped with something called an "auto-sear."



That allows a semi-automatic gun to fire automatically and it also had a loaded high-capacity magazine.



a 23-year-old man is now facing numerous gun charges.

