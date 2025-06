The Manitoba residents who have taken refuge in Niagara Falls, Ontario after fleeing scorching wildfires say they're grateful for the hospitality.

But they're worried they won't have a home to return to once the flames die down.

So far, close to 2000 evacuees have been put up in hotels near tourist attractions and the iconic Horseshoe Falls -- with around 1000 more expected to arrive in the coming days.

Thousands of people have been displaced due to the wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.