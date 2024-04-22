Marineland will reopen this summer, but later than usual.



The Niagara Falls tourist attraction, which is a target for animal activists upset with the care offered to the park's animals, plans to open at the end of June for the Canada Day weekend.



The park usually opens in May for the summer season.



Marineland is planning to offer discounted rates when it does reopen and says it's working out a redevelopment plan as part of new ownership that will focus on core attractions and experiences.



There's no word on if dolphin shows, which are banned under new provincial laws unless they are for education, not entertainment, will run this season.



Plans on what will be open will be released on May 1st.



Last month, Marineland was found guilty of three charges under Ontario’s animal cruelty laws over the living conditions of three black bears, and the park made headlines after two Beluga Whales had died.



We found out last year Marineland was planning to sell.



The founder of the park, John Holer, died in six years ago and his wife, Marie, has been running the park since his death.

