It's not clear if Marineland will open this summer.

The Niagara Falls tourist attraction ran a modified park experience last year, keeping the splash pad open, but closing the rides, animal exhibits, and restaurants.

This year, the park did not open over the long weekend in May, and has not updated its website to reflect tickets being sold for this summer.

The park has said it hasn't been decided if the park will open as they work to transition to a new owner.

In the past, hundreds of people worked at Marineland over the summer season.

Since 2019, 18 beluga whales, one killer whale and one dolphin have died at the park.

Ariel footage of the park shows whales and dolphins still in their tanks, and the performance stage being dismantled.