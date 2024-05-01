Marineland has revealed more details about its 2024 season.



The tourist attraction, in Niagara Falls, will open later this summer, on June 28th, and will offer what it's calling a 'modified' experience to guests.



The park says some attractions and facilities will not be available, including land animal exhibits, rides, the Hungry Bear restaurant, the Aquarium, the Penguin Palace, and educational presentations.



However, the Polar Splash splash pad, Picnic Area and Friendship Cove will be open.



The ticket price to Marineland has been slashed to $14.95 for people aged 13 and up, while children aged 5-12, and seniors will be $9.95. Children under 4 are free.



The park says as it prepares for redevelopment under new ownership, they are offering discounted tickets.

Owner, Marie Holer, says they are in a transitional phase, and the park continues a new chapter without her husband’s presence.

"It is our plan to continue to build on his legacy and ensure Marineland Canada remains relevant going into the future."

To find out more you can visit Marineland's website.