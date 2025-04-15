Marty Mako is the newest member of St. Catharines city council.

Mako, a commander with Niagara EMS, captured nearly twice as many votes as the second place finisher in the Port Dalhousie by-election.

Zach Dykstra finished second, Jeff Mackie placed third.

The council seat was left empty following the death of Carlos Garcia late last year.

Mako will be sworn in at the next council meeting later this month.

Unofficial vote totals

Marty Mako 1,878

Zach Dykstra 970

Jeff Mackie 936

Jonathan Belgrave 401

Norm St. George 168

Nick Kurzawa 80

Patrick Harb 35