Marty Mako is the newest member of St. Catharines city council.
Mako, a commander with Niagara EMS, captured nearly twice as many votes as the second place finisher in the Port Dalhousie by-election.
Zach Dykstra finished second, Jeff Mackie placed third.
The council seat was left empty following the death of Carlos Garcia late last year.
Mako will be sworn in at the next council meeting later this month.
Unofficial vote totals
Marty Mako 1,878
Zach Dykstra 970
Jeff Mackie 936
Jonathan Belgrave 401
Norm St. George 168
Nick Kurzawa 80
Patrick Harb 35