May is Food For All Month at Village of Hope Niagara.

Every month, Village of Hope distributes over 9000 kilograms of food, helping over 2000 individuals in the community put food on their tables.

Since 2020, they've seen a 150% increase in demand for their services.

Their Lincoln-wide Porch Pickup Food and Funds drive will take place on Saturday May 24th from 10am to 12pm.

All donation funds given this month will be matched by an anonymous local donor.

For more info on the Porch Pickup or how to donate, visit villageofhopeniagara.org