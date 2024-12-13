Welland Mayor Frank Campion is supporting provincial legislation to deal with homeless encampments.

Mayors from across the province were in Toronto on Thursday for Premier Doug Ford’s announcement of legislation to help municipalities deal with encampments.

These measures include enforcement tools for municipalities and police, along with $75.5 million in additional investments for homelessness prevention.

“This is a significant step forward in helping our communities address the complex challenges posed by homelessness and addiction,” said Mayor Campion. “Welland residents deserve safe, accessible public spaces, while those experiencing homelessness and addiction deserve meaningful support and alternative housing solutions. These new measures bring us closer to achieving both goals.”

The funding includes $20 million to create temporary housing, such as modular units, and $50 million will go towards long-term affordable housing projects.

An additional $5.5 million will be used to help shelter occupants transition into longer-term housing.

In Welland, a new 50-unit shelter will offer up to 50 spaces for adult men, adult women, couples and adult children.

It also offers 24/7 staff, security cameras, and a privacy fence.