We are getting more information on just how many people came, stayed and enjoyed the eclipse in Niagara.



Overall, 200,000 visitors made the trip to Niagara Falls, with GO Train ridership up 250 percent Monday, and a 400 percent spike in GO riders taking the shuttle to Table Rock Centre.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati tells CKTB overall the eclipse was a major success..

"We had all hands on deck, and yes, we were over prepared, but I would rather be over prepared than under prepared. Anyone who was here from any where in the world said 'wow this was a well managed event.' It made me proud to be from here."

Diodati says the city is now analyzing the economic impact.



Niagara Parks restaurants are reporting a 145 percent increase and retail stores experience a 106 percent bump compared to the same weekend of last year.



"Beyond actual visitor spending, the exposure for Niagara Parks and the entire destination, both in the lead up to the eclipse and on the day of, has been fantastic and the perfect way to kick off the 2024 tourism season." Niagara Parks

Diodati shared some pictures from his dinner with one famous international visitor.