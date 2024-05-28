The Mayor in Niagara Falls wants the city to look at how much they charge for parking.

Jim Diodati is going to council tonight hoping that they will consider dynamic pricing for parking in the city.



He says right now the city is losing out by not charging more for parking when there is increased demand for big events - similar to what the private operators already do.



The mayor also hoping to create a resident parking pass for city owned facilities.



Diodati will discuss the issue and ask staff to do a parking optimization study at tonight's council meeting.

