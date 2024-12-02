The Mayor’s Office is continuing its Townhall STC series.

This initiative helps St. Catharines residents to engage directly with Mayor Mat Siscoe and councillors to voice concerns, ideas, and feedback.

The next event will take place on January 22nd 2025 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm at the Grantham Optimist Club on Linwell Road.

Mayor Siscoe will be joined by Councillors Bruce Williamson and Carlos Garcia.

This event is open to all St. Catharines residents.

Pre-registration is recommended and can be completed online at www.stcatharines.ca/townhallstc

Pre-registration closes on January 21st at 9am.

All attendees are expected to follow the TownhallSTC Code of Conduct to ensure a respectful and productive discussion.