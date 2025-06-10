Two mayors, from the communities impacted by urgent care closures in South Niagara over the summer, are holding a joint news conference.

Port Colborne Mayor Bill Steele and Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop will hold a joint media conference tomorrow, June 11 at 1 p.m., at Fort Erie Town Hall to address Niagara Health’s decision.

Summer plans to close the urgent care centres one day a week, and some holiday weekends, to address a doctor shortage, were announced yesterday.

Mayor Steele said he is disappointed with the announcement, and that he has shared his thoughts with representatives from Niagara Health, the Province of Ontario and with Premier Doug Ford.

“We are doing everything we can so Port Colborne continues to have access to the health care we need, especially during summer months, when our population almost doubles.” he said.

“Mayor Redekop and I will continue to work together to ensure our residents have access to the best possible primary care they deserve.”

Officials say the closures will have a direct impact on residents and the thousands of visitors who come to Port Colborne and Fort Erie throughout the tourism season.

"With high visitor volumes in both communities every summer, access to urgent care is critical."