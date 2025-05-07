Tomorrow is McHappy Day at McDonald's restaurants.

A portion of the proceeds from every items sold tomorrow (May 8) will go towards Ronald McDonald House and in St. Catharines and Thorold a portion will also go to the Niagara Children's Centre.

Click HERE to listen to Caitlyn McMillan on Niagara in the Morning talking about the special day.

All locations will have special activities and visitors through out the day.

The month of May also marks the Help Kids Shine campaign for the Niagara Children's Centre.

For more information visit helpkidsshine.ca