McMaster Children's Hospital has paused tonsil and adenoid surgeries after two children died following the procedures.



One child died in May, one day after the surgery, and another died this month, nine days following the procedure.



Hamilton Health Sciences says there is no apparent connection between the two deaths but they are pausing surgeries ``out of an abundance of caution'' while outside experts review the pediatric tonsil and adenoid surgery program.



It says only emergency pediatric tonsil and adenoid surgeries will proceed and that all adult ear, nose and throat surgeries will continue.

