There are concerns that nursing homes in Niagara do not have a proper amount of medical supplies.

Niagara Centre NDP MPP Jeff Burch says he received a call from a nurse who says they are finding it hard to find supplies, and at times have had to wrap wounds in towels.



He says the concern comes as Ontario Health at Home changed their medical supplies vendor from Calea to Bayshore.



Burch adds that his staff connected with Bayshore's CEO and he told them that they are facing significant supply shortages at the start of the new process and they are working to resolve the issue



Click HERE to listen to Burch discuss the concerns on Niagara in the Morning.



The MPP says nurses tell him that the supply shortage is ongoing across the region.



Burch has now sent a letter to the Health Minister asking the province to step in and get staff what they need to take care of residents.

