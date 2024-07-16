The Mayor of Port Colborne has issued a statement following a number of incidents at a local campground.



Mayor Bill Steele says a meeting was held yesterday, including the management team at Sun Retreats Sherkston Shores, Niagara Regional Police, Niagara EMS, and Port Colborne Fire.



The meeting centred around issues at the popular lakefront resort over the Canada Day weekend, when police officers responded to over 30 incidents.



Steele says the group has agreed on a plan to ensure the safety of residents and visitors to the park, including increased security patrols offered by Sherkston.



"The team has already implemented changes requiring private renters to be registered with a name and birth date, and requests that they also provide government issued ID in advance of their arrival."



Sherkston will be adding additional oversights and limits for owners who bring visitors to the park, requiring pre-registration for all incoming visitors, and day pass purchases will not be allowed.

Sun Retreats Sherkston Shores has committed to look at their security fencing to try to curb trespassing, and will bring in third party security teams if necessary for long weekends.

Mayor Steele is reminding residents that the park is a private business located on private property, and parents should not drop off their teens, or other young adults, unless they are registered guests.



"Accessing the resort from the road ends or beach accesses is illegal and is considered trespassing."



Niagara Police will continue to conduct road patrols and RIDE programs in the area of the park to deter and identify any unlawful behaviour and drivers who may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Traffic calming measures on Empire Road and Pleasant Beach Road will also continue to help address speeding and other unsafe driving near the park.

A second meeting will be held in mid-September to review progress and next steps.