The members of Ontario's legislature have chosen Donna Skelly as the province's first female Speaker.

Skelly has represented the Hamilton-area riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook for the Progressive Conservatives since 2018 and has served as a deputy Speaker.

She becomes the 43rd Speaker of Ontario, as Ted Arnott retires after nearly seven years in the role.

Skelly, who entered politics after a 30-year career in broadcast journalism, said earlier that she wants to bring a more professional tone, with ``less chaos'' to question period.

The vote for Speaker is one of the only times members cast a secret ballot, making it a free vote.

Electing a Speaker is the legislature's first and only order of business on the first day back after the February provincial election, and members are now set to return Tuesday for the government's speech from the throne that outlines its priorities.