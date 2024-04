The Meridian Community Centre in Pelham is currently closed until further notice.



According to a post of X, all programs and rentals at the community centre have been cancelled for the time being.



This news coming after a report of a transformer fire near the centre, which is believed to have caused a power outage.



The walking track will also remain closed.



A full list of programs, that will continue as usual, can be found the on the Town of Pelham's website.