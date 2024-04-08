If you have been holding off on buying tickets to see Ice Cube in Niagara next month, you could save some money during a special eclipse deal today.

Officials from the Meridian Centre, in downtown St. Catharines, say in celebration of the rare celestial event, they are offering a limited-time special on tickets.

They say today only, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., tickets to Ice Cube will be available at the exclusive price of $48.24, plus fees.

"This unique offer is applicable on select tickets and can be accessed on Ticketmaster. To unlock this special offer and secure your tickets at the discounted price, simply input the word ECLIPSE into the designated lockbox before selecting your desired seat quantity. By doing so, the offer will automatically direct you to the available select seats."

Ice Cube with special guests, Xzibit, and Peter Jackson are promising a once in a lifetime experience in Niagara for the concert, just like today's eclipse.



The 'Straight Into Canada Tour' comes to St. Catharines on Thursday May 2nd at 7:30 p.m.

