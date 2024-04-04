In the wake of next Monday's solar eclipse, Metrolinx is rolling out special GO Transit services in anticipation of what's expected to be a record amount of travellers. Two extra trips are being added to the Lakeshore West line from Union Station to Niagara Falls.

Trains will depart at 9:02 a.m., 10:02 a.m. and 11:02 a.m, giving customers enough time to get to the Falls for the eclipse. Trips are also being added and modified on the Lakeshore West line from Niagara Falls to Union Station.

Return trips from Niagara Falls will depart at 4:24 p.m., 4:54 p.m., 7:21 p.m. and 10:51 p.m.



Regularly scheduled GO bus service between Niagara Falls and Burlington will also be available for customers.



For more information, you can visit the GO Transit website.

