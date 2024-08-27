If you look up in the sky over Niagara tomorrow you may be able to spot a military helicopter.



The Royal Canadian Air Force says the CH-147F Chinook helicopter will be operating between Toronto Pearson Airport and the Niagara District Airport tomorrow night.



The helicopter is providing transport for the Royal Air Force (RAF) Red Arrows demonstration team.



"Royal Canadian Air Force support to this Royal Air Force activity symbolizes the continuing partnership of both air forces."



The CH-147F Chinook is an advanced, multi-mission helicopter used to transport equipment and personnel during domestic or deployed operations.



The Chinook supports the Canadian Army, special operations forces, other government departments, law enforcement agencies and civil authorities.



Flights by Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft are carefully planned, and are dependent upon weather and flying conditions.

