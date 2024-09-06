A St. Catharines man has won $1-million playing the lottery.

Jerry Romanoff matched all seven numbers of the ENCORE for the August 3, 2024 draw for Daily Keno.



The retiree says ""It was early Sunday morning when I scanned my ticket on the OLG app, I didn't have my glasses on and thought I saw a prize of $125. This would make sense as a prize for a DAILY KENO win, but then I noticed a bunch of zeros. I stared at my phone screen for about 20 seconds before it finally hit me that I may have won on ENCORE. When I checked the winning ENCORE number and saw that my ticket matched, my heart started racing. I turned to my wife saying, 'I think I won big!'"



Jerry plans to share his windfall with family and plan a nice trip for him and his wife.



The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Linwell Road in St. Catharines.

