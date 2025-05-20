The Minto Cup is being held in St. Catharines this summer and ticket packages go on sale this Friday.

The National Championship for Junior ‘A’ lacrosse in Canada will be held at the Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines from Saturday, August 16th until Saturday, August 23rd.

It has been 24 years since the event was hosted in Niagara.

“We’ve been building towards this date for some time as an organization, and this represents an incredible opportunity to showcase the lacrosse community in St. Catharines and Niagara,” said Paul Coates, President of the St. Catharines Athletics Junior Lacrosse Club, and Chair of the 2025 Minto Cup Organizing Committee. “Kicking off our season this past week, and then seeing ticket packages for the Minto Cup go on sale, are true milestones on this journey.”

Ticket packages will go on sale beginning on Friday, May 23 at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Single game tickets will not go on sale until a later date this summer.

The St. Catharines Athletics Junior Lacrosse Club has won six Minto Cups, in 1947, 1950, 1990, 1991, 2001 and 2003.

The event is supported by the City of St. Catharines and the Ontario Ministry of Sport.