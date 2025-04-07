Niagara Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Niagara Falls.

Ruby Huang was last seen on Sunday, April 6th, 2025, in the area of Kalar Road and Lundy’s Lane travelling on foot.

She is described as Asian, 100 lbs., 5’2 feet tall, with brown eyes and dark long straight hair.

He was wearing prescription glasses, a long dark coloured coat (as seen in photo), and light grey Ugg styled boots.

The police and Ruby’s family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone who may have information as to her location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009524.