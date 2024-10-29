Niagara Police are asking for the public's help finding a Jamaican man who was visiting Canada before going missing.



Police are looking for 26-year-old Alpachino Mignott, who was visiting Canada to take part in a rugby sporting event in Brampton.



He was last seen in the area of Kent Street and Queenston Street in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Saturday, October 19th, 2024, just before 11 p.m.



He is described as Black, 6'2, 180 pounds, black hair, and a black beard.



A clothing description is not known currently.



The police and Alpachino’s family are concerned for his welfare.



Anyone who may have information as to his location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1002200.

