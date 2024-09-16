Birchway Niagara are running a fundraiser ahead of Woman Abuse Prevention Month..

Allied Against Abuse Daily Raffle will give away a prize every day for the month of November.



Tickets are only $10 and available at a number of locations across the region including Royal LePage offices.



Click HERE to listen to Birchway's Amanda Braet discuss the draw on Niagara in the Morning.



There is over $10,000 in prizes to be won.



https://birchway.ca/raffle/



Sales Locations:



Crystal Beach:

Crystal Beach Café – 4028 Erie Rd., Crystal Beach



Grimsby:



Royal LePage – 36 Main St. E



Simply Moto – 19 Elm St.

Fonthill:



Starbucks – 160 Hwy 20



Fort Erie:



Elite Hair Fashions – 309 Ridge Rd N



F8 Salon – 31 Jarvis St.

Niagara Falls:



Royal LePage – 4850 Dorchester Rd.



The Meat Shoppe – 4725 Dorchester Rd.

Bird Kingdom – 5651 River Rd.

The Mechanic’s Team Auto Repair Inc – 8943 McLeod Rd.

Nova Tile – 6102 Perkins St.

Niagara-on-the-Lake



Royal LePage – 125 Queen St.



Port Colborne:



Royal LePage – 368 King St.



Super Mario’s Pizza – 281 King St.

39 Hers – 197 Main St. W.

Ridgeway:



Royal LePage – 318 Ridge Rd.



The Creative Knitter – 3860 Dominion Rd.

St. Catharines:



Royal LePage – 33 Maywood Ave.



Complete Auto Glass – 4 St. Paul St. W.

Professionails – 33 Hillgarden Rd.

Renée’s Hair Design – 522 Lake St.

Stevensville:



The Scuttlebutt Tap and Eatery – 2596 Stevensville Rd.



Welland:



Royal LePage – 637 Niagara St.



Meridian Credit Union – 610 Niagara St.

Salon 22 – 22 Thorold Rd.

Trappers Sports Bar – 279 King St

Rice Road Greenhouses and Garden Centre – 1361 Rice Rd.