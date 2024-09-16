Birchway Niagara are running a fundraiser ahead of Woman Abuse Prevention Month..
Allied Against Abuse Daily Raffle will give away a prize every day for the month of November.
Tickets are only $10 and available at a number of locations across the region including Royal LePage offices.
Click HERE to listen to Birchway's Amanda Braet discuss the draw on Niagara in the Morning.
There is over $10,000 in prizes to be won.
Sales Locations:
Crystal Beach:
Crystal Beach Café – 4028 Erie Rd., Crystal Beach
Grimsby:
Royal LePage – 36 Main St. E
Simply Moto – 19 Elm St.
Fonthill:
Starbucks – 160 Hwy 20
Fort Erie:
Elite Hair Fashions – 309 Ridge Rd N
F8 Salon – 31 Jarvis St.
Niagara Falls:
Royal LePage – 4850 Dorchester Rd.
The Meat Shoppe – 4725 Dorchester Rd.
Bird Kingdom – 5651 River Rd.
The Mechanic’s Team Auto Repair Inc – 8943 McLeod Rd.
Nova Tile – 6102 Perkins St.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Royal LePage – 125 Queen St.
Port Colborne:
Royal LePage – 368 King St.
Super Mario’s Pizza – 281 King St.
39 Hers – 197 Main St. W.
Ridgeway:
Royal LePage – 318 Ridge Rd.
The Creative Knitter – 3860 Dominion Rd.
St. Catharines:
Royal LePage – 33 Maywood Ave.
Complete Auto Glass – 4 St. Paul St. W.
Professionails – 33 Hillgarden Rd.
Renée’s Hair Design – 522 Lake St.
Stevensville:
The Scuttlebutt Tap and Eatery – 2596 Stevensville Rd.
Welland:
Royal LePage – 637 Niagara St.
Meridian Credit Union – 610 Niagara St.
Salon 22 – 22 Thorold Rd.
Trappers Sports Bar – 279 King St
Rice Road Greenhouses and Garden Centre – 1361 Rice Rd.