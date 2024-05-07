An update from Niagara Regional Police as more charges have been laid following an armed standoff with police over the weekend.

38 year old James Hellam from Welland was arrested Sunday following an incident at a home on State Street.



A search warrant for the home was granted and police have now added 11 new charges against him.



The charges include Assault with a Weapon (2 Counts), Dangerous Operation (1 Count), Failure to Stop after Accident (1 Count), Uttering Threats (2 Counts), Assault a Peace Officer with a Weapon (2 Counts), Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (1 Count), Careless use of a Firearm (1 Count), and Possession of a Firearm knowing Possession is Unauthorized (1 count).



Police seized a replica firearm, knife, baseball bat and a bolt action .22 rifle from the home.



Earlier in the day Sunday a woman says she was walking when she was hit by an unknown man driving in the parking lot at a shopping plaza on Lincoln Street near Coventry Road.



The suspect fled the scene but a witness followed him to a home on State Street where the witness was threatened with a knife but was not hurt.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1023300.