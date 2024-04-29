Niagara is expanding the speed camera program across the region.



Regional staff say the current program has achieved a 13 per cent average reduction in speeds and saw the speeding violations per hour decrease by 67 per cent.



Those numbers are based on data collected before, during and after the initial deployments of Automated Speed Enforcement cameras.



With that the number of cameras will increase moving forward.

Four cameras will be added in 2025 and 2026 to increase the number of cameras to 12 for the region.

The rotation of the cameras will also include another 12 Community Safety Zones in 2025.

The cost of the program is still expected to be covered by the fines collected and if the money collected exceeds the program cost than those funds will be put towards other road safety measures.

