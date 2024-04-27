More than 115 people who viewed the solar eclipse in Ontario earlier this month experienced eye damage after the event, according to eye doctors in the province.

The Ontario Association of Optometrists (OAO) says it has received 118 cases of reported eye complications since April 8.

Inflammation of the cornea, dry eyes and solar retinopathy are among the conditions reported, the OAO said in a statement to CTV News Toronto.

In the lead up to April 8, health and government officials had warned of the dangers of looking directly at the sun during the eclipse.

Cities that were in the path of totality, including Hamilton and Niagara Falls were largely impacted by cloud cover.

That cloud cover, coupled with the fact so many people were using eclipse glasses, likely helped to limit the number of reports of eye complications.

In Quebec, where parts of the province experienced totality for a few minutes, 28 cases of eye damage have been reported as of April 17th.