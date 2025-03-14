Niagara Regional Police have seized roughly $33,000 worth of suspected fentanyl and over $30,000 worth of other drugs in Lincoln.

Detectives opened the investigation earlier this year and searched a home yesterday.

There they found the fentanyl along with various amounts of crystal meth, cocaine, hydromorphone, and more.

Police also seized a loaded handgun with a high capacity magazine.

40-year-old Christopher Duclos from Niagara Falls has been charged with a list of drug and gun offences.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009667.