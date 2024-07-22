Niagara Region Public Health has recieved its first confirmation of West Nile Virus in mosquitoes this year.

While the mosquitoes that tested positive were found in St. Catharines, all Niagara residents should take caution.

Some ways to prevent being bitten include wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes when outdoors.

It's also recommened to use mosquito repellent.

A way to reduce the number of mosquitoes on your property is draining areas of stagnant water, including bird baths, old tires, pails, toys and wheelbarrows.

So far no Niagara residents have been infected with WNV this year.