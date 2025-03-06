Motorcycle icon and businessman John Clare has passed away.

John Clare, founder of Clare’s Cycle & Sports Ltd & Clare’s Harley-Davidson of Niagara, passed away on March 1st at age 91.

John was born in Welland, and established his own motorcycle dealership in 1955.

Clare’s Cycle & Sports has since become a cornerstone of Niagara’s motorcycle culture, celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

His business flourished, becoming one of Canada’s top Yamaha and Harley-Davidson dealerships.

John also played a key role in industry leadership and training initiatives.

He earned many achievements, including the Deeley Harley-Davidson Canada Lifetime Achievement Award, Welland Sports Hall of Fame and induction into the Canadian Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

Clare’s legacy lives on through his family, business, and continued support of the racing community.