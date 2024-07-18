There's a call today for more funding and resources to address wait times for MRIs in Niagara.

NDP MPP Wayne Gates says residents should be able to access local MRI services in a timely manner,

Gates says his office has heard from several constituents in Niagara Falls who have had to travel to Mississauga, and in some cases to the U-S. rather than wait up to a year to get an appointment locally.

Gates says the government must ensure all residents in Ontario have 27/7 access to MRI and CT services.

"This is a problem that must be addressed through investment in front-line public health care – not more privatization.”