As announced last week, the Ontario government is investing over 22 million dollars to enable the construction of new homes in the Town of Lincoln.

The funding is being delivered through the first round of investments under the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund.



This is part of a 970 million dollar commitment towards various levels of water infrastructure.



The funding will support the Prudhomme's Landing development site in Vineland Sation.



Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff says that the investment is a crucial piece to getting homes built in the Town of Lincoln.

"In this case, it's a long water trunk that has to come down Jordan Road in Jordan, come across underneath the CN Rail Line, under both Service Roads, under the QEW, and then head west towards the Prudhomme's development." Oosterhoff told Steph Vivier on Niagara in the Morning. "That's for the main water trunk. Also, for the sewage pumping station, which is located just west of that new area going up, that's going to ensure that all the wastewater doesn't go directly into the lake, but goes towards the sanitary treatment site out in Grimsby."

The project will enable the construction of 4500 new homes in the Town of Lincoln, supporting the goal of the province to get more homes built faster to support growing communities.

