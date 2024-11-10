Municipalties acorss Niagara will be recognizing Remembrance Day on Monday November 11th.

In St. Catharines, a wreath laying will take place at City Hall. Veterans will gather at the Merriton Legion for 10:30am before marching to the Cenotaph on St. Paul Street.

A parade will be held in Thorold at 10:20am, starting in the parking lot behind Thorold Legion Branch 17. It will end at the Cenotaph in Memorial Park.

In Welland, a ceremony will be held at the Cenotaph in Chippawa Park from 10:30am to 11:30am.

Port Colborne's ceremony will be held at H.H. Knoll Park, and begins at 10:45am.

Moving to NOTL, where the Court House will be decorated with poppies by museum volunteers before the ceremony starts at 10:50am.

In Niagara Falls, a ceremony will be held at the Cenotaph beside the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Fairview Cemetery starting at 10:45am. It can also be livestreamed online.

The Town of Lincoln's ceremony will be taking place at 10:45am at the Jacob Beam School Cenotaph.

And in Grimsby, the ceremony starts at 10:45 a.m. at the Cenotaph beside the Grimsby Museum. After the ceremony, everyone is invited to the Grimsby Legion for a light lunch.