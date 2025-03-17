It has been three years since a St. Catharines man disappeared after a St. Patrick's night out in Thorold.

29-year-old Nicholas Adamson was last seen in the early morning hours of Thursday March 17th, 2022, on foot, in the area of the Moose and Goose bar.

Adamson was outside the bar at 11 p.m. when he was denied re-entry by bar staff.

His family says he called them a few times for a ride home, but he sounded confused.

His mother, Jennifer Adamson, says the last time she talked to him was 1:58 a.m. on March 18th.

He was reported missing to Niagara Regional Police a few days later.

Adamson says her son was a homebody and it was unusual for him to go out.

She doesn't believe her son took his life by suicide, or tripped and fell, as he would have been found by now.

"I have extensively looked at his google searches and nothing is alarming. I've looked through his room, there's no indication to me that he would have taken his life."

Anyone with information is asked by police call 905-688-4111 ext. 1009011. Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.