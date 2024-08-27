A 31-year-old man has been arrested after a disturbing incident at a Welland apartment building.



Police were called at 6:15 this morning to the area of West Main Street, east of Denistoun Street, after reports of man scaling the building and peering inside a window.



Officers were told the suspect looked inside a woman's bathroom window, and he then tried to remove the screen to get inside.

Police arrived on scene, and located the suspect 20-feet in the air, as he used his legs to scale two buildings, 4-feet apart.

The suspect was naked from the waist down.

Police say the man climbed to the roof, and then jumped to the ground, and then tried running from officers.

Officers were able to make an arrest after a short struggle, however the man also tried to escape from police custody while receiving care at the hospital.

31-year-old Barry Austin Morningstar of no-fixed address has been arrested and charged with Voyeurism, Break Enter Commit Dwelling House, Mischief Under $5000 (2 Counts), Loiter / Prowl at Night on Another Person’s Property, Nude in Public Place, Obstruct Resist Peace Officer, Possess Break-In Instrument, Escape Lawful Custody, Breach of Probation, and Fail to Comply with Release Order.



Police are investigating to see if this case is linked to a similar incident in Welland last Thursday when a man entered a home in the Endicott Terrace area, and had an interaction with a young child.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officer by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1023300.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

