Fans of Neil Peart will be happy to know, the official fundraising kickoff for a $1M memorial in his honour, is being held tomorrow.

The Neil Peart Memorial will pay tribute to the legendary drummer of Rush.

Plans, for a public work of art, will be unveiled at noon today at Lakeside Park, a place immortalized in his lyrics.



Peart, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Order of Canada never forgot his hometown and his time spent in Port Dalhousie.

"This memorial will be a lasting tribute to one of rock's most iconic drummers and a beloved figure in our community. The event will include remarks from members of the Neil Peart Commemorative Task Force and City officials and a preview of the memorial designed by artist Morgan McDonald."