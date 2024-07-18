A New Brunswick man has been arrested following a human trafficking investigation here in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Police launched an investigation back in April and identified a male suspect.



53 year old Conrad Leduc from Bathhurst New Brunswick was arrested yesterday in Welland.



He is facing charges of Trafficking in Persons, Procuring, Material Benefit from Trafficking in Persons, and Material Benefit from Sexual Services.



Police believe there may be more victims here or in New Brunswick and are asking anyone with information to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension #1009544.

