Good news for residents in Dain City as the Forks Road Bridge is open.

The bridge connecting the community to the rest of Welland was closed back in 2019 due to safety concerns.



Since then a new $13.6 million crossing was built..



Mayor Frank Campion says, "The Forks Road bridge is more than just a crossing; it's an important connection point for Dain City residents and will support the continued growth and prosperity of our community."

The city will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday August 23 at 10 a.m. but the bridge is open today.