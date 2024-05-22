The District School Board of Niagara says they do not anticipate any layoffs in the fall.

The DSBN is still working on its budget but concerns arose as the provincial government announced a new format for school board funding last month.



Boards are set to receive their operating cash through six funding areas that are split between classroom staffing, learning resources, special education, school facilities, student transportation and school board administrations.



Education Director Kelly Pisek and Superintendent of Business Stacy Veld discuss the changes and what they mean for the DSBN on Niagara in the Morning.



Some boards across the province have already announced staff layoffs due to the changes.



The Waterloo Region District School Board issued layoff notices to 106 elementary school teachers.

