Jeff Duc is this year's Grape King.

Duc has been chosen by his peers as the 67th Grape King, an ambassador for the Ontario Grape and Wine Industry.

He is a third-generation grower at Forrer Farms in Niagara-on-the-Lake, responsible for 250 acres of vineyards.

“FCC is pleased to support the tradition of naming an Ontario Grape King and with it, celebrating the best in the business such as this year's recipient, Jeff Duc,” said Clinton Buttar, Ontario vice-president commercial and small business at Farm Credit Canada.

“At FCC, we admire the meticulous care and passion that goes into every vineyard, every harvest, and every bottle. Congratulations to all the wine producers for your outstanding achievements, and a special toast to this year’s Grape King Award winner.”

The Grape King carries the distinction of being nominated by their peers and selected by industry judges who visit each of the nominated vineyards.

The Grape King serves as a representative for Ontario’s grape and wine industry at events across the country, starting with the Invitational Grape Stomp on September 27th in Montebello Park and in the annual Grande Parade on September 28th the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival.

He will be officially installed today following the Grape Growers of Ontario’s annual Celebrity Luncheon.