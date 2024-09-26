Shoppers in St. Catharines have another grocery store to check out, and this one is promising big savings.

Loblaw is opening its `no name` store at 10 a.m. this morning (Thurs) on Ontario Street, beside the Holiday Inn, in the same plaza as the trampoline park.



The pilot store is promising customers big savings, saying people will save 20% on their everyday grocery and household essentials compared to prices at No Frills.



It will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily featuring a small range of frozen items, packaged bakery items, produce and pantry staples, but no refrigerated foods like dairy or fresh meat.

