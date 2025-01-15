A new home, for children placed in care, will be opening in Niagara.

Family and Children’s Services Niagara and Youth Resources Niagara have announced a new home in Welland will provide support to people aged 9 to 14 who have complex mental health and behavioural needs.

Up to 10 children placed in the care of FACS will be able to live in the home, with many unable to live in a family-based setting.

The community raised $450,000 for the new home called ‘The Orchard’ during FACS Foundation’s ‘Home for Brighter Tomorrows’ campaign.

“Bedrooms, bathrooms, and a kitchen make it a place to live, but it’s the love and support that young people in care will receive that make it a home. We are grateful to our generous donors for their support and sharing our vision of working together to see our community thrive,” said Brett Sweeney, FACS Niagara Director of Communications and Community Engagement.

The Branscombe Family Foundation provided a $200,000 leadership grant for the project.

Officials say the new home means fewer children will have to rely on services outside of the region.

They say having the home is a fiscally responsible and sustainable solution compared to the significant costs of accessing care, support and services outside their home community of Niagara.

FACS projects the new home will result in $1.2 million in annual savings.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held in the spring.