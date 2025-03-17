The Lincoln and Welland Band has a new home at the Royal Canadian Legion Polish Veterans Branch 418 in St. Catharines.

A ceremony was held last week to mark the groundbreaking of the new building on Vine Street and a new partnership with the displaced, beloved band.

Last year, the Lincoln and Welland Regiment banned the band from performing at the Lake Street building, and prohibited the use of the 'Lincoln and Welland Regiment' name.

The volunteer-run group has now re-reformed and will call the new Legion home.

Since its founding in 1946, the Polish Legion Branch 418 has been a source of support for veterans and their families in St. Catharines.

“This new building is more than just bricks and mortar,” said Yvonne Glowacki, President of Polish Veterans Branch 418.

“Today marks a new chapter in our history with this groundbreaking ceremony, which is not just about constructing a new building but about building a future for our veterans, their families, and the broader community. We envision a thriving community hub that will host a variety of programs and events aimed at not only enriching the lives of our veterans but also fostering a stronger sense of community. "

"The Lincoln and Welland Band has a proud legacy of preserving the history of The Lincoln and Welland Regiment through music. Thanks to the generosity and support of the Royal Canadian Legion Polish Veterans Branch 418, we now have a place to call home," said Greg O’Neil, President of the Lincoln and Welland Band. "This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting new era, and we look forward to sharing our music and history with the community for years to come."